Statewide network outages impact multiple state agencies

Internet outage
Internet outage(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

According to officials, statewide network outages are being reported to have impacted the following agencies: La. Department of Motor Vehicles, La. Department of Children and Family Services, La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Louisiana Medicaid.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

RELATED: Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kewl-Aid Pickles made by Angels
South Monroe business expands products from grocery retailer to jail facility
The Bastrop Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Morehouse Magnet School.
Bastrop police investigate shooting near Morehouse Magnet School
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Gun Laws
Louisiana legislative committee advances permitless carry gun bill
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths

Latest News

Breaking news
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bastrop
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage
The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is preparing for the 11th annual run for the red,...
11th Annual Run for the Red, White and Blue