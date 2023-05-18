Statewide network outages impact multiple state agencies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

According to officials, statewide network outages are being reported to have impacted the following agencies: La. Department of Motor Vehicles, La. Department of Children and Family Services, La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Louisiana Medicaid.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

Due to a statewide network outage affecting all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices, we are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time. There is no estimated time for restoration available. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will provide regular updates on www.expresslane.org and OMV social media platforms. The LDWF computer network is down, including email and telephone systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our headquarters staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses. The state Office of Technology Services is currently working on a resolution. Please wait to travel to LDWF headquarters for licensing and boat registration work until this problem is resolved.

RELATED: Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana State Network has experienced an outage that is affecting all state email capability and systems that support DCFS programs and services, including the CAFE Self Service Portal. The state Office of Technology Services is working to resolve the issue. We will post updates as they are available and apologize for any inconvenience this statewide outage is causing. The email outage is affecting the operation of the DCFS Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline. Until the toll-free number returns to full operation, please make emergency reports to law enforcement. Mandatory reporters may still enter reports of abuse and/or neglect through the mandatory reporter portal at www.dcfs.la.gov/MandatedReporterPortal (http://www.dcfs.la.gov/MandatedReporterPortal). We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

The LDWF computer network is down, including email and telephone systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our headquarters staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses. The state Office of Technology Services is currently working on a resolution. Please wait to travel to LDWF headquarters for licensing and boat registration work until this problem is resolved.

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.