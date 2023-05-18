Nutritional benefits of lavender with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Lavender.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We are in the midst of lavender season and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the benefits it has. Avis says lavender is something anyone can grow at home; she also says it has many nutritional values:

  • Contains iron
  • Is high in vitamin A
  • Complements your diet

She also told us some neat facts about lavender. She says it’s been used medicinally since the Middle Ages. Avis says it can be infused with sugar and allulose. It can also be used to replace rosemary.

While on the show, Avis shared the ingredients to make a delicious Lavender Lemonade:

  • 1 cup of lemon juice
  • 4 cups of water
  • 1 cup of sugar or allulose
  • 1 teaspoon of dried lavender flowers

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kewl-Aid Pickles made by Angels
South Monroe business expands products from grocery retailer to jail facility
The Bastrop Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Morehouse Magnet School.
Bastrop police investigate shooting near Morehouse Magnet School
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Gun Laws
Louisiana legislative committee advances permitless carry gun bill
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths

Latest News

Breaking news
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bastrop
Internet outage
Statewide network outages impact multiple state agencies
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage
The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is preparing for the 11th annual run for the red,...
11th Annual Run for the Red, White and Blue