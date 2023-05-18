Nutritional benefits of lavender with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We are in the midst of lavender season and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the benefits it has. Avis says lavender is something anyone can grow at home; she also says it has many nutritional values:

Contains iron

Is high in vitamin A

Complements your diet

She also told us some neat facts about lavender. She says it’s been used medicinally since the Middle Ages. Avis says it can be infused with sugar and allulose. It can also be used to replace rosemary.

While on the show, Avis shared the ingredients to make a delicious Lavender Lemonade:

1 cup of lemon juice

4 cups of water

1 cup of sugar or allulose

1 teaspoon of dried lavender flowers

