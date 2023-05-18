North Delta RPDD hosts Mother’s Day Car Seat event after postponing due to weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The North Delta Regional Planning and Development District held its Mother’s Day Car Seat Event Thursday morning.

The development district originally planned for the child safety seat gathering to happen the week before Mother’s Day, but they postponed it due to the weather. Thursday, the rescheduled event was held for mothers and caregivers, with certified child safety seat technicians on site.

Even though the event was held after Mother’s Day, the company still wanted to celebrate mothers by providing free lunch and teaching them how to secure their children safely in a car seat. They also gave away free car seats to those who needed them.

“My whole point in highway safety is, I don’t want any child to leave the parking lot unsafe,” says NELA highway safety coordinator, Susan Mitchell, of North Delta RPDD. “So, if a grandparent comes and says look, I’m the babysitter, and I take care of my grandchild, we want to make sure that she has a car seat.”

Fannie Williams, who attended the event, is the grandmother of a newborn. Williams says she attended the event to refresh her memory on how to install a car seat. When her other grandchildren were younger, she also received help from other agencies.

“With the 9-year-old, I did, because I did not know how to do it properly. And so, I always went to the state trooper’s office, or I went to the fire department, and they helped me out,” says Williams.

Williams says before this event, she wasn’t able to take her newborn grandchild to places because she didn’t have a car seat. Since she received one at the event, she’s now ready to take her grandchild on the road. Williams stated the first place she’ll be taking her newborn child is to the church.

At the event, North Delta RPDD checked and installed 35 car seats and gave away 25 free car seats.

