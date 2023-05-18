LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bastrop leaving 1 dead

LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bastrop
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: A news release from Sgt. Daniel Moreau with LSP says the shooting happened at 9:21 a.m. Bastrop Police Department requested LSP to investigate the shooting that occurred at 403 Smith St. within Bastrop city limits.

One subject was shot and has been pronounced dead. One officer received minor injuries.

LSP asks anyone with information or pictures and video to share the information by calling (318) 345-0000. You can also submit an anonymous report through the LSP online reporting system by visiting their website or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says a suspect was shot.

The shooting happened on Smith St. near Robinson Ave.

The Louisiana State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Bastrop.

KNOE is working to get more details. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

