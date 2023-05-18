LDWF experiencing computer network outage

LDWF experiencing computer network outage
LDWF experiencing computer network outage(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is currently experiencing a computer network outage. The outage affects the email and telephone systems.

LDWF says their staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses until the issue is fixed. The state Office of Technology Services is working on a resolution currently.

LDWF asks that you wait to travel to LDWF Headquarters until the problem is resolved.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kewl-Aid Pickles made by Angels
South Monroe business expands products from grocery retailer to jail facility
The Bastrop Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Morehouse Magnet School.
Bastrop police investigate shooting near Morehouse Magnet School
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Gun Laws
Louisiana legislative committee advances permitless carry gun bill
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths

Latest News

Breaking news
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bastrop
Internet outage
Statewide network outages impact multiple state agencies
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage
The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is preparing for the 11th annual run for the red,...
11th Annual Run for the Red, White and Blue