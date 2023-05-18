KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Night

It’ll be a quiet weather day featuring plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon. By tomorrow evening, showers and thunderstorms will push through the region ahead of a cold front that will arrive tomorrow night. Storms that accompany this front could be severe and produce damaging winds, large hail, and brief tornadoes. These storms will gradually clear out on Saturday, leaving cloudy conditions for the weekend. Thankfully, more sunshine is expected next week.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will return across the region, allowing for temperatures to reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances will be very isolated at 10%.

Tonight: Skies will stay mostly clear over the region, which will allow lows to fall into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few stray storms are possible later in the day, with rain chances at 20%. Some storms could produce strong winds and large hail.

Strong winds and large hail are possible. (SPC)

Saturday: Isolated storms will again be possible across the region, with rain chances at 20%, for earlier in the day as the front exits. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 80s.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy across the region, which will help to keep temperatures down a little in the low 80s. We will also have lower humidity, so it will be a great day to get outside.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the low and mid 80s.

Tuesday: It’ll be a little warmer as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the mid and upper 80s. A nice day to get outside.

