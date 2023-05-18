KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Night

This evening we are expecting a mainly clear sky with comfortable conditions. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s, which is seasonal for the ArkLaMiss for this time of year.

Friday will bring warmth, with temperatures reaching to near 90 degrees, above normal for this time of year and marking the 5th time this year temperatures will have reached this value.

Late Friday, there is a limited threat for rain showers and strong storms. Some of this activity will continue into Saturday. Overnight Friday, temperatures will lower into the upper 60s.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with isolated rain and storms. Temperatures will reach into the low 80s.

Sunday will bring brighter conditions as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will reach into the low 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny conditions as temperatures reach into the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds but warm, enjoyable conditions. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with warmer conditions. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as well. Temperatures will also reach into the mid 80s.

