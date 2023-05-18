MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Memorial Day is approaching, and the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is preparing for an event that celebrates the holiday. On Saturday, May 27th the museum will host its 11th Annual Run for the Red, White, and Blue. The event is a major fundraiser for the museum and it’s also the largest walk/run Memorial Day observance in Northeast Louisiana.

Joe Lane, the Co-Chair of the race says it’s an event everyone can enjoy. It’s expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. There will be a 1k walk and a 5k walk/run. Lane says they want to honor the military as well as America as a whole. He says there will be music, a color guard, and more fun. Lara Lane, the Coordinator says they expect their biggest turnout this year, so if you plan on going, you might want to get there early to find a good parking spot.

