West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosting graphic contest

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is hosting a graphics contest in celebration of West Monroe’s 140th birthday.

The WMWO Chamber of Commerce website says top images will win prizes and the graphics will be used in chamber promotions.

To submit graphics, visit the chamber’s website here.

The deadline to submit is July 1.

