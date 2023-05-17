Vicksburg National Military Park observes Memorial Day with flag placement event and concert

VICKSBURG, La. (KNOE) - The National Park Service will be hosting Memorial Day events at Vicksburg National Military Park on May 26 and 27.

Vicksburg National Cemetery, located within the military park, is the final resting place for over 18,000 U.S. Veterans. Each Friday before Memorial Day, a flag is placed on each grave site in remembrance. The National Park Service is asking for volunteers to help continue the tradition by laying flags on the graves.

To register as a volunteer, visit this link. Registration is open until Tuesday, May 2023 at midnight.

The flag placement event will take place on May 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m.

On Saturday, May 27, an outdoor concert will take place on the grounds of the park. The concert is free to the public. There will also be kid-friendly activity stations set up throughout the park.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. in front of the Vicksburg NMP Visitor Center located at 3201 Clay St.

For more information about the events or how to volunteer, contact Tayler Hegler at (601) 636-0583 ext. 2969 or email taylor_hegler@nps.gov.

