KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Slightly Cooler Today, Severe Storms Possible Friday

The weak front that moved through yesterday did not bring any drastic changes to our weather. However, we will be slightly cooler this afternoon. We will warm right back up for the last couple of days of the work week, with temperatures nearing 90 by Friday. A stronger cold front is set to arrive later Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will usher in some drier air allowing our humidity to drop. Unfortunately, strong to severe storms could accompany this front. By this weekend, quiet weather can be expected outside a few pop-up showers and storms.

Today: Rain chances will stay isolated at 30-40%, as the weak front tracks out of our region. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 80s, and it will be a nice afternoon to get outside.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies can be expected over the region, with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will return across the region, allowing for temperatures to reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances will be very isolated at 20%.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A few stray storms are possible later in the day, with rain chances at 20%. Some storms could produce strong winds and large hail.

Saturday: Isolated storms will again be possible across the region, with rain chances at 30%, for earlier in the day. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 80s.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy across the region, which will help to keep temperatures down a little in the low 80s. We will also have lower humidity, so it will be a great day to get outside.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the low and mid 80s.

Tuesday: It’ll be a little warmer as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

