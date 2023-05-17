KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late Friday

After a spectacular day across the ArkLaMiss, traquil and nice weather is expected during the overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall into the mid 60s, with light wind across the region.

It will be a touch warmer for Thursday as temperatures reach into the mid 80s across the region. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Late Thursday into the overnight, temperatures will lower into the mid 60s once again, with dry conditions in place.

Friday will bring sunny conditions to start the day. By afternoon, temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s, likely making it the 5th 90 degree day of the year.

Late Friday into the overnight, a strong storm or two is expected as a cold front begins to sweep across the region.

After an isolated shower or two early Saturday, the rest of Saturday looks great, with temperatures reaching into the low 80s and plenty of sunshine expected.

Sunday will be a bright and sunny day as high pressure continues to settle across the region. This area of high pressure keeps weather calm into the mid of next week. Sunday’s high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday will be a bright and sunny day with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be another sunny day with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

Wednesday will bring isolated showers to the region with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

Friday's Severe Weather Outlook (Max)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.