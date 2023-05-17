KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Stray Showers Possible This Afternoon, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late Friday

Today’s weather has been pleasant to start things off! Sunshine and a few clouds across the ArkLaMiss. We could see a few isolated showers and storms during peak daytime heating hours this afternoon. Any rain activity is expected to clear out after sunrise tonight. We have another chance of seeing spotty showers and storms tomorrow afternoon before a greater chance for rain returns to the forecast Friday night. Some of the activity that we see Friday night may be strong to severe.

Today: Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, you can expect partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be a tad cooler, topping out in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers will be possible once again during the afternoon. High temperatures will soar into the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day, followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe during the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will top out near 90. Chance of rain 60% during the evening and overnight hours.

Friday's Severe Weather Outlook (Max)

Saturday: A lingering shower or two will be possible during the morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will be much cooler, only reaching the low 80s. Chance of rain 20% before noon.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Monday: Bring out the sunglasses! Abundant sunshine is expected with high temperatures in the below 80s.

Tuesday: More sunshine is expected. Temperatures will return to a warming trend. We will see high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

