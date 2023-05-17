Calhoun Groceries honors service members, first responders before Memorial Day

Calhoun Groceries honors service members, first responders before Memorial Day
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Calhoun Groceries invited local residents, public officials and business leaders to honor service members and first responders Wednesday afternoon by participating in a Flag Raising Ceremony.

The event was held on May 17, 2023, at USA Travel Plaza #103 in Calhoun. Shortly after 1 p.m., first responders assisted with raising the new 100-foot American flag as students of the West Monroe High School band performed the national anthem.

Laddie Aulakh, who’s the owner of Calhoun Groceries and the plaza, says he wanted to honor those who serve before community members got busy with Memorial Day plans.

“And I want to thank them personally for doing those things - what they do every day for us; protect the community. So, I give them the honor to raise the flag,” says Aulakh.

Jack Clampit, who’s the Vice President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, says Wednesday’s event was a prime example of the kind of local recognition that’s needed.

“And we need to remember that they are the reason we have the freedom we have today,” says Aulakh. “They fought and died for them. Not just men, but women too. And also the families that paid the price while they were gone serving.”

Aulakh says he plans to soon have another Flag Raising Ceremony in West Monroe for service members and first responders.

