Bastrop police investigate shooting near Morehouse Magnet School

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police are investigating a shooting that happened on May 16 around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of George Ave. and Clara St, which is about a quarter-mile from Morehouse Magnet School.

A 15-year-old was shot and was treated at a local hospital. He has since been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bastrop police say they do not have a suspect at this time.

