Bastrop police investigate shooting near Morehouse Magnet School

The Bastrop Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Morehouse Magnet School.
The Bastrop Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Morehouse Magnet School.(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police are investigating a shooting that happened on May 16 around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of George Ave. and Clara St, which is about a quarter-mile from Morehouse Magnet School.

A 15-year-old was shot and was treated at a local hospital. He has since been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bastrop police say they do not have a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kewl-Aid Pickles made by Angels
South Monroe business expands products from grocery retailer to jail facility
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
A Ruston couple has been arrested on a combined 165 charges involving the sexual abuse of a...
Ruston couple arrested on more than 160 charges involving sexual abuse of minor
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.
1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool

Latest News

The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is hosting a graphics contest in light of...
West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosting graphic contest
Gun Laws
Louisiana legislative committee advances permitless carry gun bill
Vicksburg National Military Park observes Memorial Day with flag placement event and concert
Vicksburg National Military Park observes Memorial Day with flag placement event and concert
Kewl-Aid Pickles made by Angels
South Monroe business expands products from grocery retailer to jail facility