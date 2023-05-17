Aaron’s Aces: Allie Wainwright, Anna Cate Miller and Lily Wainwright

Trio led Claiborne Christian to state championship win
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Allie Wainwright, Anna Cate Miller and Lily Wainwright helped lead Claiborne Christian to back-to-back state championship titles. Allie Wainwright hit a solo home run in the first inning of the championship game. Miller allowed just one run on three hits, while striking out 11. As the only senior on the team, Lily Wainwright scored a run to secure the title.

