Zoo Buddy: Sloths!

Meet Flash and Fiona! They’re two-toed sloths at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo’s brand-new sloth exhibit.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The grand opening is May 20th, 2023. General Curator Lisa Taylor says they’re one of the most requested animals.

She says they’re from South America.

“Typically, these guys hang out in trees in the rainforest, upside down are curled up in a ball. And, they just hang out there all day, because they’re mostly nocturnal animals,” explains Taylor.

She says they sleep about 15 hours a day.

“They’re about a medium size animal, like a medium-sized dog, if you’re going to compare, and they can get up to about I think 17 pounds,” says Taylor. “And these guys are typically this brown color. And their hair is crazy, it’s really coarse. But on each hair follicle there’s actually a groove, and in that groove, algae grows. And the algae helps camouflage these guys in the trees from predators. So you can’t really see them. But, they spend the majority of their day in the trees and then they will come to the ground. But they can’t walk like dogs, they actually have to crawl because of these claws and they pull themself across the ground.”

Taylor says they’re actually very good swimmers!

There will be a very cool interactive part of the exhibit coming soon, you can stay up-to-date here.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the splash pad is now open every day for the summer season. The train and boat rides are also up and running. Check with the zoo staff at the front gate to find out when the petting zoo is open.

