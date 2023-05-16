USDA accepting applications from agriculture producers to help cover expenses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging organic agriculture producers to apply for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP). USDA plans to cover up to 75% of the costs associated with organic certification and up to $750 per category of OCCSP.

The Louisiana Farm Service Agency (FSA) says organic agriculture producers should apply by Oct. 31, 2023, for expenses incurred from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

A USDA news release says this year FSA has increased the cost share to the maximum amount allowed by statute as part of USDA’s broader effort to support organic producers in response to stakeholder feedback received.

“We’re taking steps to better support Louisiana organic producers,” said Ronald Guidry, Jr., State Executive Director for FSA in Louisiana. “We’ve heard about this program’s value in helping Louisiana organic producers and handlers obtain or renew their certifications under the National Organic Program, and I’m pleased that we’re able to increase and restore the cost share to the statutory limit this year.”

To apply, USDA says Louisiana producers and handlers should contact their local FSA office USDA Service Center. Producers will also need to provide documentation of their organic certification and eligible expenses. Producers and handlers can also apply through participating state departments of agriculture. A list of organic rules and regulations can be found here.

To learn more about the different ways USDA wants to help producers, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.