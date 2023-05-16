Tallulah man arrested for multiple charges including attempted second degree murder

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says Michael Robinson, 44, of Tallulah, was arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire which threatened a nearby home with a family of three inside. Robinson was arrested on May 7 and booked into the Madison Parish Jail on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson, simple arson and criminal trespass.

Tallulah Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the early morning of May 7. The fire was located in the 400 block of Oughbourne St. TFD says the house was vacant but a home roughly 25 feet away was threatened by the flames. They say a mother and her two children were asleep inside the home when the fire started but they were able to escape safely.

After an assessment of the scene and gathering witness statements, deputies were able to determine that the fire started in the living room and was set intentionally. After further investigation, Robinson, who deputies say was staying in the home without the owner’s permission, was identified as the suspect.

Tallulah Police Department helped locate Robinson and take him into custody.

