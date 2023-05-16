Tallulah man arrested for multiple charges including attempted second degree murder

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says Michael Robinson, 44, of Tallulah, was arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire which threatened a nearby home with a family of three inside. Robinson was arrested on May 7 and booked into the Madison Parish Jail on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson, simple arson and criminal trespass.

Tallulah Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the early morning of May 7. The fire was located in the 400 block of Oughbourne St. TFD says the house was vacant but a home roughly 25 feet away was threatened by the flames. They say a mother and her two children were asleep inside the home when the fire started but they were able to escape safely.

After an assessment of the scene and gathering witness statements, deputies were able to determine that the fire started in the living room and was set intentionally. After further investigation, Robinson, who deputies say was staying in the home without the owner’s permission, was identified as the suspect.

Tallulah Police Department helped locate Robinson and take him into custody.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
KNOE and Johnny's pizza would like to congratulate the graduates of 2023!
Salute to Seniors: Submit photos of 2023 graduates

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 5/16
Meet Flash and Fiona! They’re two-toed sloths at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo’s...
Zoo Buddy: Sloths!
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
“Having something like this in Rayville is pretty exciting. I’m glad about this, I love ice...
Feed Your Soul: A place to help you rediscover your inner kid