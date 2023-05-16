South Monroe business expands products from grocery retailer to jail facility

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A family-owned business in south Monroe is taking steps to expand its products outside the state.

Alesia Angel, who’s the owner of Kewl-Aid Pickles made by Angels on Winnsboro Road, stocks her flavored pickles every week at two Mac’s Fresh Market locations in Monroe. According to a report from the Prison Policy Initiative, in 2016, they estimated that prison and jail commissary sales amount to $1.6 billion annually nationwide; based on data from a 34-state survey by the Association of State Correctional Administrators.

The family-owned business is now able to sell pickles inside the Ouachita Correctional Center.

“And they thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to give something that we’ve made here locally, from your local registered nurses, to sell in the commissary,” says Angel.

The family business will be able to sell in jail facilities in three other states if the pickles are profitable inside OCC. Before Angel got into the business with her two sons, Erik Angel and Fred Culpepper, she worked as a registered nurse. One of her sons, Erik, is also a registered nurse. Angel says as registered nurses, they wanted to make sure their pickles were certified by the state before putting them in front of the community and inmates.

“And as registered nurses, we wanted something that inmates can use and have as far as working out in the sun - you have pickle juice that helps with muscle cramps and dehydration,” says Angel. “Every jar is less than 100 calories.”

Another way the family-owned business is involved in the community is by working with local schools for fundraisers.

“These children are able to purchase their product, and it’s a way to help the schools as well. So, being that it’s getting warmer, school is getting out; so we may have a lot of kids come in. So, we try to help people who have helped us before as well,” Angel stated.

In order to get into the prison store, Kewl-Aid Pickles made by Angels teamed up with Correct Commissary out of Ruston. The business’s first order to OCC will go out Friday, May, 19, 2023.

