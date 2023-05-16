Ruston couple arrested on more than 160 charges involving sexual abuse of minor

By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A Ruston couple has been arrested on a combined amount of 165 charges following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office began the investigation on May 10. After numerous interviews were conducted, an arrest warrant was obtained for Jason Jones. Jones was arrested on May 11 on 78 counts of molestation of a juvenile and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

LSPO says Jones was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on a $600,000 bond.

Jones’s wife, Laura Jones, was also arrested. During the investigation, detectives say they found Laura allegedly became aware of the abuse several months ago and failed to report the crimes to authorities.

Laura was arrested on May 12 on 78 counts of accessory after the fact (molestation of a juvenile) and four counts of accessory after the fact (indecent behavior with a juvenile) and one count of failure to report the commission of certain felonies. She was booked into the LPDC on a $250,000 bond.

