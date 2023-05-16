Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested

By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (Gray News) - Park rangers say they found a woman’s body inside a car at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, rangers found the body when responding to a reported incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, on Saturday.

Authorities said a vehicle had been driven into a snowbank at that location with a man standing outside of the car.

Upon further investigation, rangers reported they found the deceased female inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the park service said.

Investigators are currently determining what led to the woman’s death with her identity not immediately released.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24 hours for the on-scene investigation.

