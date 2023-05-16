NELA farm crops suffer following heavy rain and frost season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Indian Village Harvest Farm in Calhoun is dealing with a tough year.

From a late freeze to months with above-average rainfall, their fruit crops are taking a beating. And, it’s making things difficult ahead of Ruston’s Peach Festival, which is not only an economic boost for the farm but the region as a whole.

“This is one of our early varieties of peaches and normally this time of year it would be loaded, these branches would be bent down, loaded with peaches,” explains owner William Cook.

But that’s not the case this year.

“This tree was fully bloomed out when that 25-degree weather hit and it just froze it and it killed about 80% of the fruit that was on it.”

William and Rebecca Cook have been in the produce business for about 26 years now and they say this is one of the worst years they’ve had.

Cook estimates they lost almost half of their peach crop with that late freeze.

“We’re planting more vegetables this year to try to make up the monetary end of that or get close to it anyhow...and now we are actually looking at peach farms in other areas to bring in peaches,” says Cook.

The weather’s blow comes just ahead of the 73rd Annual Peach Festival, where they’ve been a staple for years now.

“We usually bring about 150 cases of peaches,” says Cook. “We’re really particular about what we bring in here so finding some good peach farms to bring them in from has been tough because they also got the same weather we have and it froze out a lot of peaches.”

Besides the freeze, the months with above-average rains didn’t help. He says the heavy springtime rain caused brown rot on some of their peaches.

The water also inundated the strawberry fields.

“If a strawberry sits in the water for about an hour it ruins the whole strawberry now we don’t throw anything away so we use it for our strawberry jellies and jams, but I would say on the monetary end of that we’ve thrown away about $12,000 worth of strawberries this year or processed them into other products.”

The strawberry field was even hit by a hailstorm, which they estimate cost them about $4,000.

And it’s not all about the dollars and cents, it’s about the passion you have for agriculture and this family definitely has that. They say seeing the smiling faces at the “U-pick” strawberry field on a weekend makes it worth it.

“It’s unbelievable the support that’s out there; we love our community,” says William Cook.

“And the repeat customers, we see who comes through here and I’m so grateful,” adds Rebecca Cook.

You can visit their Facebook page to see when they’re open.

The Peach Festival is June 3rd in Downtown Ruston. Check out their page for more updates.

The Peach Festival organizers did post that the Peach Parade will not be happening this year.

Louisiana Peach Festival organizers say the peach parade will not happen this year. (Jessica Torricelli)

