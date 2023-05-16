KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: A Few Strong Thunderstorms Today & Tomorrow

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and humid days will continue in the forecast for much of this week, but some rain chances will provide a little relief to isolated areas. As storms develop, heavy rain will accompany them at times. While there are currently no severe weather threats, gusty winds, and small hail could also occur with any storms.

Today: Skies will be a little cloudier in the region as a weak front drops into the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high, with rain chances at 30% for the afternoon and evening.

Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm will remain possible throughout the night, with rain chances at 10%. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Rain chances will be a little more scattered around the region at 50%, as the weak front tracks south through the region. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies will return across the region, allowing for temperatures to reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances will be very isolated at 20%.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A few stray storms are possible later in the day, with rain chances at 20%.

Saturday: Isolated storms will again be possible across the region, with rain chances at 30%. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 80s.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy across the region, which will help to keep temperatures down a little in the low 80s. A stray storm or two is possible, but rain chances are only 10%.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the low 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
KNOE and Johnny's pizza would like to congratulate the graduates of 2023!
Salute to Seniors: Submit photos of 2023 graduates

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright