KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: A Few Strong Thunderstorms Today & Tomorrow

Warm and humid days will continue in the forecast for much of this week, but some rain chances will provide a little relief to isolated areas. As storms develop, heavy rain will accompany them at times. While there are currently no severe weather threats, gusty winds, and small hail could also occur with any storms.

Today: Skies will be a little cloudier in the region as a weak front drops into the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high, with rain chances at 30% for the afternoon and evening.

Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm will remain possible throughout the night, with rain chances at 10%. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Rain chances will be a little more scattered around the region at 50%, as the weak front tracks south through the region. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies will return across the region, allowing for temperatures to reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances will be very isolated at 20%.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A few stray storms are possible later in the day, with rain chances at 20%.

Saturday: Isolated storms will again be possible across the region, with rain chances at 30%. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 80s.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy across the region, which will help to keep temperatures down a little in the low 80s. A stray storm or two is possible, but rain chances are only 10%.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the low 80s.

