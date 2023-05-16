Feed Your Soul: Rediscover your inner kid

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Many people in Rayville have been asking for a new and fun place to grab a treat.

Adain Messina was excited when he found out there was a new ice cream shop in town.

“Having something like this in Rayville is pretty exciting. I’m glad about this. I love ice cream. So, I’m happy,” said Messina.

Co-owners Landra Keys and Her Husband opened “Twisted Creations Ice Cream And More”.

“Twisted shakes, we’re the home of the twisted shakes where you can blend any type of ice cream together, you can put toppings inside,” said Keys.

This is a place to feel like a kid again.

“Having something like this in Rayville is pretty exciting. I’m glad about this, I love ice cream. So, I’m happy,” said Messina. (KNOE)

“I order my waffle cones from Blue Bell, and some of them came broken, and I’m like, we’re not going to waste these things,” said Keys.

So, when you get broken cones, what did Keys do?

“Let’s make some waffle nachos,” said Keys.

I got to try a few options, from the chili dogs to the ice cream nachos, a twisted shake, and a mango smoothie. But I like the nachos because they’re a snack you can share with someone.

So, I sat down with one couple to talk and share some of my nachos, Travis and Judy Ashley, who have been coming here since day one. There are a few things about the place they love.

“Well, here they’ve got all kinds of topics. Butterfinger, they got nuts, they got all kinds of different things, and I like a lot of nuts and all that good stuff”, said Terry Ashley.

“I think it’s just, she’s just real,” said Judy Ashley.

And being real is what Keys and her husband are trying to do. They also want to give back to the community.

“We knew we wanted something to help the community. There’s a lot of people that are here that probably could benefit from it to get a little boost, “said Keys. “Sometimes you just need a little boost to get on with your life.”

She feels like the people here in Rayville are family.

“From the customers that come in here, I’ve had friends and family; now I call them friends and family,” said Keys.

So, head to Twisted Creations Ice Cream and More, where you can have fun, get creative with some ice cream, and feel like a kid again to feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.