Feed Your Soul: Rediscover your inner kid

1924 S Louisa St, Rayville
At Twisted Creations, you can let your imagination run wild to reconnect with your inner kid.
By Charles Burkett
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Many people in Rayville have been asking for a new and fun place to grab a treat.

Adain Messina was excited when he found out there was a new ice cream shop in town.

“Having something like this in Rayville is pretty exciting. I’m glad about this. I love ice cream. So, I’m happy,” said Messina.

Co-owners Landra Keys and Her Husband opened “Twisted Creations Ice Cream And More”.

“Twisted shakes, we’re the home of the twisted shakes where you can blend any type of ice cream together, you can put toppings inside,” said Keys.

This is a place to feel like a kid again.

“Having something like this in Rayville is pretty exciting. I’m glad about this, I love ice...
“Having something like this in Rayville is pretty exciting. I’m glad about this, I love ice cream. So, I’m happy,” said Messina.(KNOE)

“I order my waffle cones from Blue Bell, and some of them came broken, and I’m like, we’re not going to waste these things,” said Keys.

So, when you get broken cones, what did Keys do?

“Let’s make some waffle nachos,” said Keys.

I got to try a few options, from the chili dogs to the ice cream nachos, a twisted shake, and a mango smoothie. But I like the nachos because they’re a snack you can share with someone.

So, I sat down with one couple to talk and share some of my nachos, Travis and Judy Ashley, who have been coming here since day one. There are a few things about the place they love.

“Well, here they’ve got all kinds of topics. Butterfinger, they got nuts, they got all kinds of different things, and I like a lot of nuts and all that good stuff”, said Terry Ashley.

“I think it’s just, she’s just real,” said Judy Ashley.

And being real is what Keys and her husband are trying to do. They also want to give back to the community.

“We knew we wanted something to help the community. There’s a lot of people that are here that probably could benefit from it to get a little boost, “said Keys. “Sometimes you just need a little boost to get on with your life.”

She feels like the people here in Rayville are family.

“From the customers that come in here, I’ve had friends and family; now I call them friends and family,” said Keys.

So, head to Twisted Creations Ice Cream and More, where you can have fun, get creative with some ice cream, and feel like a kid again to feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
KNOE and Johnny's pizza would like to congratulate the graduates of 2023!
Salute to Seniors: Submit photos of 2023 graduates

Latest News

USDA accepting applications from agriculture producers to help cover expenses
USDA accepting applications from agriculture producers to help cover expenses
A Ruston couple has been arrested on a combined 165 charges involving the sexual abuse of a...
Ruston couple arrested on more than 160 charges involving sexual abuse of minor
A Ruston couple has been arrested on a combined 160 charges involving the sexual abuse of a...
Ruston couple accused of sexual abuse
A local artist had the opportunity to show off their art at an exhibition on May 12.
Local artist hosts exhibition