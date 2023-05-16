Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.(WAFF)
By WTOK Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mississippi Monday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, emergency officials were called to respond to reports of an ATV off the road Monday afternoon.

A family member had discovered Carter B. Fisher was involved in an accident.

First responders took Carter to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“This was a horrible day for everyone involved. The victim’s family, the Southeast community, and all of those who were first responders are in our prayers,” Calhoun said.

Carter attended Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, where grief counselors and chaplains were made available.

Specific details about the accident were not released.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
KNOE and Johnny's pizza would like to congratulate the graduates of 2023!
Salute to Seniors: Submit photos of 2023 graduates

Latest News

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set
FILE - Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. The House...
Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas