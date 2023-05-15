VCOM-Louisiana hosts water safety event ahead of summer activities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - VCOM-Louisiana American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians and Trainees 4 Child Injury Prevention hosted a free water safety community event Monday morning.

The medical students held their #PreventDrowning event on May 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the adjacent parking lot of the Monroe Surgical Hospital. Students set up a tent with educational resources on effective ways to prevent drowning. Torhiana Haydel, a rising 4th year student at VCOM-Louisiana, says they’re educating the community about drowning statistics in Louisiana.

“Summer’s right around the corner, so we want to make sure that our children and adolescents are prepared and that they’re aware of the swimming opportunities that are available in the community,” says Haydel.

Christy Ezell, a registered nurse and certified CPR instructor, says it’s never too late to put a child in swimming lessons. According to the Louisiana Department of Health’s 2017-2019 Louisiana Child Death Review, one of the top risk factors for children drowning between an infant and the age 14 was a lack of supervision around water.

“If you have a pool, and just turn your back for a minute - you know, somebody left the gate accidentally; you just never know who could end up in that pool - neighbors’ kids, your kids,” says Ezell. “It’s just always important to make sure that they’re ready at any time - that they were ever able to encounter the water unexpectedly.”

Lori Barnidge, a certified Infant Swimming Resource instructor, says even if families don’t own a pool, it’s still imperative to improve water safety skills.

“We are surrounded by water in Monroe, Louisiana - we have rivers, lakes, bayous; we have - other families in town have pools; you may go to a friend’s house who has a pool, and your child may get away. They may get out that door that might not have an alarm on it or a lock on it,” says Barnidge.

For anyone interested in taking a CPR class with Christy Ezell, RN, they can contact her at 940-447-3949 for more information. The dates and times include:

- May 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

- June 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Future CPR trainees can find other classes around the ArkLaMiss here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.