Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Patrick Deville II on May 8 for communicating with a minor online in a sexual nature. CPSO says during the conversations, Deville engaged in sexual dialogue, requested lewd photos from the victim and made plans to travel and meet them when he finished his route.

According to CPSO, Deville also stated he had a prior secret relationship with a minor and requested the same things from the victim.

Deville was found at a truck stop outside of Lufkin, Tx, and was taken into custody. He was arrested on the charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

