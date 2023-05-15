Non-traditional student gets degree to honor her late son

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Non-traditional student at Grambling State University, Nicole Parker Hoof is the mother of D’Angelo Roane, who was just 29 years old when he was murdered in his Dallas apartment.

“My brother lives in Dallas, and I got a phone call from him, it stated that someone had found my son dead in his apartment. And so, after that, my life changed. Drastically,” Hoof says.

She began her college career in 1992 finishing a few semesters before she decided to take another path. After returning in 2011 to continue her education, her financial aid money ran out. She was just over 30 hours short of a degree.

When tragedy struck their family 2021, she decided to make her son proud. Steven Hoof, Nicole’s husband, says it took a lot to overcome.

“Sometimes we have to allow tragedy to be motivation, in order for us to keep going,” Steven says.

Hoof says she wanted to prove that anything is possible, not only for her only grandson, but also her late son.

“A few years later, I said you know, I gotta finish school, something has to be done. And I have to do this in memory of him, and so that’s what I decided to do, to get back in school and start back school.”

With the support of her family and friends, Hoof graduated at 49-years-old and celebrated Mother’s Day with a degree in Child Development from Grambling State University. She says she did it to honor her son.

“He would be one proud guy right now, smiling down from heaven right now saying you did it mom, you did it,” Steven says.

Hoof says she hopes her story can inspire others to finish what they started because anything is possible.

“You have to stay focused on everyday life. Life doesn’t stop because of tragedy. Now, you don’t get over it. You will never get over, that’s something you will never get over. But you have to keep smiling and keep pushing and praying and trusting in God,” Hoof says.

Hoof says she plans to continue her education and hopes to one day open her own daycare center.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.