Louisiana Tech students receive DoD SMART Scholarships

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Two Louisiana Tech students have received full-tuition U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarships.

Newlyweds Nathan and Taylor Massey, married in August, are sophomores in Louisiana Tech’s Chemical Engineering and Nanosystems Engineering programs. The scholarship will provide the Masseys with full tuition for up to five years, opportunities to work with mentors and complete summer internships, a stipend and full-time employment with the DoD after graduation.

They will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience at one of over 100 innovative laboratories across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger DoD.

“We are so excited to both be awarded a SMART scholarship,” Taylor said. “We have been incredibly blessed in recent years, and this award greatly adds to that. We got married in August, so now knowing that we have this award and the benefits involved, including full-time employment after graduation, is a weight off our shoulders, really allowing us to focus on achieving our fullest professional and personal potential.”

“During our short time at Tech, we have already met and been encouraged by so many professors and faculty, and that’s helped us thrive in the College of Engineering and Science,” Nathan said. “The curriculum itself provides incredible opportunities to create a strong foundation in engineering starting freshman year.”

For more information on the SMART Program or to learn how students can apply, visit www.smartscholarship.org. The application is open annually from August through December.

