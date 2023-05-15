KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Hot Afternoon Ahead
with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
We have made it to another week, but our unseasonably warm and unsettled weather pattern continues. Each day will feature hot and humid conditions with the chance for daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage is looking a little more limited throughout the week, except for Wednesday.
Today: Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day, allowing for temperatures to rise into the low 90s for a high. Make sure to stay hydrated. Rain chances are only 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies can be expected in the region, with lows only falling into the low 70s.
Tomorrow: Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high, with rain chances at 30%. Skies will be partly cloudy across the region.
Wednesday: Rain chances will be a little more scattered around the region at 50%, as a weak front tracks through the region. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies will return across the region, allowing for temperatures to reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances will be very isolated at 20%.
Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A few stray storms are possible later in the day, with rain chances at 30%.
Saturday: Isolated storms will again be possible across the region, with rain chances at 30%. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 80s.
Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy across the region, which will help to keep temperatures down a little in the low 80s. A stray storm or two is possible, but rain chances are only 10%.
BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.