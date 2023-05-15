KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Warm Tonight, Warm Tuesday

This week will be a fairly calm weather week for the ArkLaMiss. It will be warm at times, with limited rain, and that’s about it.

Tonight, it will be warm across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to lower into the low 70s, above normal for this time of year. It will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky expected.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon.

On Wednesday, isolated showers are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday will bring drier weather conditions, with temperatures rising back into the mid 80s, seasonal for this time of year.

Temperatures continue to rise into Friday, with highs in the upper 80s. Late Friday, into early Saturday morning, rain showers are expected as a cold front sweeps across the region.

After the rain, Saturday will turn mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure begins to settle across the region. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the low 80s. It stays sunny for Sunday and Monday, as high pressure continues to dominate the weather across the region. Temperatures on both Sunday and Monday will reach into the low 80s.

