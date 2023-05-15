KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Warm Tonight, Warm Tuesday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week will be a fairly calm weather week for the ArkLaMiss. It will be warm at times, with limited rain, and that’s about it.

Tonight, it will be warm across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to lower into the low 70s, above normal for this time of year. It will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky expected.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon.

On Wednesday, isolated showers are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday will bring drier weather conditions, with temperatures rising back into the mid 80s, seasonal for this time of year.

Temperatures continue to rise into Friday, with highs in the upper 80s. Late Friday, into early Saturday morning, rain showers are expected as a cold front sweeps across the region.

After the rain, Saturday will turn mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure begins to settle across the region. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the low 80s. It stays sunny for Sunday and Monday, as high pressure continues to dominate the weather across the region. Temperatures on both Sunday and Monday will reach into the low 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Truck driver arrested for computer aided solicitation of minor
Parents arrested for negligent homicide following death of 6-week-old infant
Parents arrested for negligent homicide following death of 6-week-old infant
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert
KNOE and Johnny's pizza would like to congratulate the graduates of 2023!
Salute to Seniors: Submit photos of 2023 graduates
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer

Latest News

KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright