BBB: Fake online business scam

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about fake online business scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Across the country, people have been getting scammed by fake online businesses, so Jo Ann Deal from the Better business bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about these scams.

Deal is warning consumers that online car buying is popular, but many times, it’s a scam. She says large amounts of money have been lost because people have been signing documents online without seeing a vehicle.

The BBB has several tips to avoid getting scammed by fake online car businesses:

  • Watch out for prices that are too good to be true. It is probably a scam. Scammers know that used cars are in high demand and will tempt shoppers with great deals.
  • See the car before buying it. Always make an in-person inspection and take a test drive before you purchase a vehicle.
  • Do not give in to threats or pressure. Resist the urge to act immediately. Always take time to consider a purchase, especially if it is a vehicle that costs thousands of dollars.
  • Do not wire funds for a car. Scammers often ask for wired funds because they are hard to track, and there is no way to get your money back. It is best to make large purchases by check or credit card.
  • Do not believe everything you see online. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just because a website or email looks official does not mean it is.

