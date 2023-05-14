West Monroe baseball falls to Barbe in non-select division I state championship

Barbe put up nine runs in the top of the 7th to put the game away
By Megan Murray
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Barbe Buccaneers have been dynamic on offense all season long, putting up 347 total runs and only allowing 36 runs with 20 shutouts on the season. The Buccaneers finally met their match with the West Monroe Rebels. West Monroe lead 4-1 in the top of the 7th, the Rebels were three outs away from their second straight state championship. A complete meltdown in the frame lead to nine Barbe runs that included a grand slam. The Bucanners put the game away and winning their 12th state championship, 10-4 the final. West Monroe finishes their season with

