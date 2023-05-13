OCS brings home their 10th state championship in baseball

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The OCS Eagles are no stranger to championship games and they proved that with a dominating win over Ascension Catholic (8-0). Karson Trichel played lights out on the mound as he only allowed one hit and no runs allowed in six innings. First year head coach, Robby Devinney, lead the Eagles to their 10th state title win in his first year as head coach.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.