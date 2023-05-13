OCS brings home their 10th state championship in baseball

Karson Trichel named MVP
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The OCS Eagles are no stranger to championship games and they proved that with a dominating win over Ascension Catholic (8-0). Karson Trichel played lights out on the mound as he only allowed one hit and no runs allowed in six innings. First year head coach, Robby Devinney, lead the Eagles to their 10th state title win in his first year as head coach.

