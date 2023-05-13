Oak Grove baseball wins their third straight state championship

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The non-select division IV state title game was full of mixed emotions for both teams. The Oak Grove Tigers were leading the DeQuincy Tigers, 9-1, heading into the sixth inning. DeQuincy didn’t miss a beat and put up seven unanswered runs in the sixth to cut the lead to only one. DeQuincy would go to add one more in the seventh, putting the Oak Grove Tigers on the ropes in the bottom. Off a rouge pitch by the DeQuincy catcher, Luke Simmons slides home to tie it up and send the game to extra innings. The game went all the way to the 12th, where Tanner Duff nails the walk-off hit to secure Oak Grove’s third straight state title.

