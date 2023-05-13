Oak Grove baseball wins their third straight state championship

Sophomore Tanner Duff hits the game winning walk-off in the 12th inning
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The non-select division IV state title game was full of mixed emotions for both teams. The Oak Grove Tigers were leading the DeQuincy Tigers, 9-1, heading into the sixth inning. DeQuincy didn’t miss a beat and put up seven unanswered runs in the sixth to cut the lead to only one. DeQuincy would go to add one more in the seventh, putting the Oak Grove Tigers on the ropes in the bottom. Off a rouge pitch by the DeQuincy catcher, Luke Simmons slides home to tie it up and send the game to extra innings. The game went all the way to the 12th, where Tanner Duff nails the walk-off hit to secure Oak Grove’s third straight state title.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
School closures due to severe weather 5/11
Parents arrested for negligent homicide following death of 6-week-old infant
Parents arrested for negligent homicide following death of 6-week-old infant
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
No foul play suspected after body found in freezer at New Iberia Arby’s
Power outage
SEVERE WEATHER: Power outages reported 5/11

Latest News

ocs wins state title
OCS brings home their 10th state championship in baseball
Prepare for state title game
OCS, Oak Grove and Family Community prepare for state championship game
4-3 THE FINAL
West Monroe advances to second straight state title game after sneaking past Sam Houston
Aaron's Aces: Wossman boys track
Aaron’s Aces: Wossman boys track