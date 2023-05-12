West Monroe advances to second straight state title game after sneaking past Sam Houston

#1 West Monroe takes on #2 Barbe for the non-select division I championship on Saturday at 5:00 P.M
By Megan Murray and Aaron Dietrich
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Rebels came out sluggish in the first five innings against the Sam Houston Broncos. The Rebels started out with four errors and the Broncos made them pay as they put up three runs. Entering the bottom of the sixth, the Rebels still scoreless, Trey Hawsey, slams an RBI double to get West Monroe on the board. In the bottom of the 7th, Rebels down two runs, West Monroe capitalizes on two errors and LSU commit, John Pearson, comes up clutch bringing in the two game winning runs. Now West Monroe switches their focus to Barbe as they look to repeat as state champions.

