Parents arrested for negligent homicide following death of 6-week-old infant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Hebert and Shaneka Edwards on May 11, 2023, for the negligent homicide of a six-week-old infant. OPSO patrol responded to a call referencing the death of the infant on May 10 at 1494 Worley St. Lot #4. Deputies said the infant was not breathing when they arrived. The infant was discovered to have severe burns on both of her legs.

The infant was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The doctor examining her said she had second-degree burns on both legs appearing to be several days old. An officer also observed bloody diapers in the living room of the home.

While officers were obtaining a search warrant, an individual, later identified as Hebert, entered the residence. Hebert is the father of the infant. According to officers, Hebert asked them why they were there and if his baby was okay. When officers asked Hebert where he had been, he told them he was out jogging, although he was not wearing shoes. When asked about his shoes, Hebert told officers he had been walking, but he could not provide a time frame or location of the walk, according to officers.

Deputies at the hospital with the infant’s mother, Edwards, say she told them she had been alone with the infant when she called 911. She said she had not seen Hebert since the baby was born six weeks earlier.

Hebert and Edwards were detained and transported to OPSO for further interviewing. While interviewing Edwards, officers say she told them she lied about not seeing Hebert since the baby was born. She stated that while Hebert was bathing the infant, the infant started breathing erratically and then not at all. Edwards said she and Hebert tried to do CPR but were unsuccessful so she called 911.

When asked about the burns on the infant’s legs, Edwards told officers she placed a bowl of hot noodles on the arm of the couch and left the infant on the couch while she went to use the bathroom. Edwards claims the infant kicked the couch causing the bowl to fall over onto the infant’s legs. Edwards said she did not get the baby seen by a doctor for fear that child protective services would take the child.

During Hebert’s interview, he told officers he was the one who had placed the bowl of hot noodles on the arm of the couch and Edwards was not home. When officers told him the burns did not appear to be consistent with burns from splashing water, he said the burns happened while he was bathing the infant.

Both Hebert and Edwards were arrested on the charge of negligent homicide and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.