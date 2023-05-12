OCS, Oak Grove and Family Community prepare for state championship game

Oak Grove in their third straight title game appearance
By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Family Community is making history as they get ready to suit up for their first championship game in program history against top ranked Avoyelles Charter. (Friday at 11:00 A.M). The OCS Eagles are looking for revenge from last season after they lost in the state title game, now they have to get through Ascension Catholic to bring home their 10th baseball championship. (Friday at 2:00 P.M). The Oak Grove Tigers look to continue their dynasty and win their third straight championship over the DeQuincy Tigers.

