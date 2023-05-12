LSU AgCenter Northeast Research Station holds Wildlife Forum and Field Day

ST. JOSEPH, La. (KNOE) - The LSU AgCenter Northeast Research Station held a Wildlife Forum and Field Day Friday morning.

Private landowners and stakeholders were in attendance to listen to updates on chronic wasting disease, feral hogs and habitat management in Louisiana.

Luke Stamper, the research center’s area wildlife and forestry agent, says they always try to address wildlife issues pertaining to the landowner’s management goals.

“For the purpose of this meeting, we kind of concentrate on game species management. Hot topic here today is white-tailed deer management through various methods; disease updates across the state; we always try to talk about wild turkey and waterfowl management,” says Stamper.

Attendees walked outside for a field day and watched a demonstration on how to properly handle and process feral hog carcasses. Manuel Persica, a research associate and manager of LSU Animal Sciences’ meat laboratory, says when processing the carcass, contamination is one of the biggest concerns.

“That could be from a fiscal perspective, that can be a chemical perspective, or a microbiological perspective, which would be disease,” says Persica. “We always have to be cognizant of disease. It’s not something we can see without just looking at the animal.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, hunters in Louisiana killed nearly 499,000 hogs in the 2021-2022 hunting season.

Additional presentations from the program included:

— Native habitat management by Luke Stamper, AgCenter wildlife, forestry and land management agent

— Soil test interpretation and nitrogen fixation in legumes by Rasel Parvej, AgCenter soil fertility specialist

— Feral hog removal and avian influenza in waterfowl by Kim Marie Tolson, University of Louisiana at Monroe biology professor and Museum of Natural History director

— Chronic wasting disease by Johnathan Bordelon, deer program manager with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

— Proper handling and processing of feral hog carcasses by Boo Persica, AgCenter research associate and meat lab manager

— Roadside management for herbaceous plant communities by Terry Johnston, retired biologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service

— Program updates by Jason Hardie, NRCS district conservationist

