KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Lower Rain Chances This Weekend, Stay Hydrated

As we end this week and head into the weekend, rain chances are lowering for the ArkLaMiss. We will still have some stray storms, but they will stay isolated in nature. With the rain chances lowering, temperatures will be on the climb. Highs this weekend will approach 90 degrees on both days. Unfortunately, we will continue to keep daily rain chances through the middle of next week.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will climb toward the upper 80s as rain chances drop to 30%. Make sure you are staying hydrated.

Tonight: Skies will become partly cloudy, but it will remain a warm night as lows only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Warm again as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and low 90s for most areas. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up later in the day, with chances at 30%.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Rain chances are 20% again, as isolated storms will be possible, but most places will stay rain-free. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s as a little more sunshine is possible in the region.

Monday: Our unsettled weather pattern continues for the region. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s, with rain chances at 40%.

Tuesday: Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high, with rain chances at 40%.

Wednesday: Rain chances remain isolated to scattered at 40%, with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Another day of highs in the mid 80s and rain chances at 30%.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.