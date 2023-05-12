KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Isolated Rain Chances Tonight, Warmth for Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Pop-up showers and some thunderstorms are expected early into the evening. After that, calmer weather takes over. It will still be warm and humid, with low temperatures down into the low 70s.

The weekend weather will be warm and humid, but overall great. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures peeking in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. An isolated showers or two is still possible. Sunday, Mother’s Day, will bring warmth, with high temperatures near 90 degrees, above normal for this time of year.

Monday will bring limited rain showers to the region. Outside of that, it will still be warm, with temperatures near 90 degree during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry weather day, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring another round of nice weather to the region. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will bring the threat for showers and strong storms ahead of a cold front that will sweep into the region. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

