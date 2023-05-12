Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is recuperating following a medical emergency last month, his daughter says.

Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram story in response to media reports that the family was “preparing for the worst.” She reported that Jamie Foxx has been recuperating out of the hospital and “even played pickleball” on Thursday.

She also thanked his fans for their support and teased an “exciting work announcement” to come next week.

Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized following a medical complication on April 11, Corinne Foxx said in a previous statement.

The actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” featuring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The director reported the film remained in production and is expected to wrap up filming on time, a Netflix source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
School closures due to severe weather 5/11
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
No foul play suspected after body found in freezer at New Iberia Arby’s
Power outage
SEVERE WEATHER: Power outages reported 5/11
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Parents arrested for negligent homicide following death of 6-week-old infant
Parents arrested for negligent homicide following death of 6-week-old infant

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering 2 children, romantic rival
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
Biden commends Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez for collaboration on migration
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA