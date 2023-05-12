Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby’s

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
New Iberia, LA (KPLC) - The New Iberia Police Department is investigating after employees discovered a dead body in the freezer of an Arby’s Restaurant on Admiral Doyle Drive.

According to officers, the body was found around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Police confirmed this morning that the person found in the freezer was the manager of the restaurant.

Currently, the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

