Adopt a Pet: Meet Ellie!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is full at the moment and in need of fosters. Today, Roxanne Smith from Paws of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions and to introduce us to Ellie.

Smith says Ellie has a unique story. She arrived at the shelter not too long ago, and Roxanne says she was dumped off. She does not advise anyone to do that, because there is a $500 fine for it and she says they have multiple cameras on the property. Ellie is about 20 pounds and good on a leash. Roxanne says she’s gentle and curious and believes she would make a great family dog.

If you are interested in Ellie, she’s up for adoption at OPAS. Currently, they are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

