Tallulah school awarded $3,000 from Dollar General Literacy Foundation
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Tallulah’s Prek-12 and Beyond has been awarded $3,000 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Prek-12 and Beyond is the only school in NELA to receive a grant.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded $165,000 in literacy grants to Louisiana nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. A news release from the foundation says, “The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.”

The grants given aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. The funds received can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of serving others.  We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

For a comprehensive list of grant recipients, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

