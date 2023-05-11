Police officer dies after cruiser goes into river in Alabama

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River, authorities said.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities said the body of an Alabama Port Authority police officer has been recovered after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose died while on patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority reported.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the cruiser went into the river at about 2:30 a.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family,” said Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, in a statement.

Oliver shared that the port authority director said Sickafoose ”always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Excessive Rainfall, Flooding Concerns
RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide last year, wants her...
Former nurse convicted of homicide in medication mix-up wants license reinstated
(L) Bridgette Hull and (R) Fabian Blache III
Report details alleged misconduct of two former Louisiana government officials
FILE - People hold hands as they pray at a memorial for victims of the Allen Premium Outlets...
Elon Musk’s tweets about Texas mall gunman spread misleading claims, question shooter’s background

Latest News

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Idaho prosecutors urge jurors to convict slain kids’ mom
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies