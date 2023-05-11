Ouachita Council on Aging hosts first resource fair since 2019

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Council on Aging held its first health fair Thursday morning since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

More than 20 healthcare vendors spread from the dining room to the hallway for the annual Senior Resource Fair from 9:30 a.m. - noon.

Michelle Adams, a Care Manager nurse with Humana, says transportation is one of the most significant barriers she’s seen in this area for seniors who need healthcare access.

“We have seniors that are homebound, and we are looking for more resources to get our seniors to where they need to be - doctor’s appointments, physical therapy, even social gatherings,” says Adams. They’re homebound, so they really need to be able to socialize.”

Transportation became limited for Thomas Ngar, a senior and a regular Ouachita Council on Aging member. Ngar says he had to stop driving after experiencing an injury during wintertime.

“My friends carry me places because I cannot drive after getting out of the hospital,” says Ngar.

Ngar stated he attended Thursday’s fair to learn what’s all available for seniors. He currently receives care after falling this year and breaking his back.

“I went to 3 different hospitals and spent 46 days on my back in a hospital. And when I got out, they assigned me a homecare nurse, an occupational therapist, and a physical therapist,” says Ngar. “I’m not quite healed, but I’m on my way.”

The council staff says they’ll have another resource fair this fall.

