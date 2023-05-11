Nutritional benefits of herbs on national herb week

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about national herb week and its nutritional benefits.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s national herb week and nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the nutritional benefits of herbs.

Avis says she thinks smelling herbs are good for the brain. She also says herbs have a good taste all while being able to make a person feel relaxed. National herb week always comes the week before Mother’s Day, so Avis shared a delicious and nutritious recipe for pesto roasted tomatoes you can make to make your mother happy.

Avis says:

  • First, you must get a tomato.
  • Toss it with pesto and spread it onto a cookie sheet.
  • Place it into a 375-degree oven.
  • Finally, she says to roast it for 20-25 minutes.

