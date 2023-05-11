KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Excessive Rainfall, Flooding Concerns

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

*An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for the western half of the ArkLaMiss until 1 pm and for the eastern half until 7 pm. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-3″ with isolated higher amounts.*

Keep the rain gear on hand for another day as scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening. A few storms could be severe and produce strong wind and small hail. Otherwise, rain chances will finally drop a little as we end this week and head into the weekend. This also means that temperatures will be back on the climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated chances for rain will remain as we go into next week.

Today: Scattered showers and storms will continue for the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 70%. Highs will be slightly rain-cooled in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight: The rain is expected to clear out, which will leave cloudy skies. Lows are only expected to fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will climb toward the upper 80s as rain chances drop to 20%. Make sure you are staying hydrated.

Saturday: Warm again as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and low 90s for most areas. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up later in the day, with chances at 20%.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Rain chances are 20% again, as isolated storms will be possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s as a little more sunshine is possible in the region.

Monday: Our unsettled weather pattern continues for the region. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s, with rain chances at 30%.

Tuesday: Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high, with rain chances at 30%.

Wednesday: Rain chances remain isolated at 30%, with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
(L) Bridgette Hull and (R) Fabian Blache III
Report details alleged misconduct of two former Louisiana government officials
Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect
Union Parish attempted murder suspect taken into custody
Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
Monroe hospital listed as “birth ready” designation as of 2023

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin