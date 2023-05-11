KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Excessive Rainfall, Flooding Concerns

*An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for the western half of the ArkLaMiss until 1 pm and for the eastern half until 7 pm. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-3″ with isolated higher amounts.*

Keep the rain gear on hand for another day as scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening. A few storms could be severe and produce strong wind and small hail. Otherwise, rain chances will finally drop a little as we end this week and head into the weekend. This also means that temperatures will be back on the climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated chances for rain will remain as we go into next week.

Today: Scattered showers and storms will continue for the ArkLaMiss, with rain chances at 70%. Highs will be slightly rain-cooled in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight: The rain is expected to clear out, which will leave cloudy skies. Lows are only expected to fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will climb toward the upper 80s as rain chances drop to 20%. Make sure you are staying hydrated.

Saturday: Warm again as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and low 90s for most areas. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up later in the day, with chances at 20%.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Rain chances are 20% again, as isolated storms will be possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s as a little more sunshine is possible in the region.

Monday: Our unsettled weather pattern continues for the region. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s, with rain chances at 30%.

Tuesday: Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for a high, with rain chances at 30%.

Wednesday: Rain chances remain isolated at 30%, with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s.

